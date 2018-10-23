Duke Droese Says He Was High During His WrestleMania X-7 Match

– Duke Droese spoke with Hannibal TV for a new interview and discussed his addiction issues, including working WrestleMania X-7 on methadone. You can see video of the interview below. Dreose, known as Duke “The Dumpster” Droese during his time in the company, participated in the Gimmick Battle Royal that was won by the Iron Sheik.

Droese recalled of that time (per WZ), “I was severely addicted to drugs. A lot of drugs, painkillers, a lot of cocaine. I was doing drugs to the point where I had to go to a methadone clinic. The reason I bring it up is WrestleMania X-7, I call Bruce Pritchard. Of course, he acted like they had been looking for me, ‘Where have you been?’ They brought me up for that and if you look I was really skinny, white and gaunt. You could tell I wasn’t in good shape. One of the guys at the methadone clinic was a wrestling fan and he gave three days of methadone to take with me or otherwise I couldn’t make it. That’s how bad I was. I was strung out, but I did the gimmick battle royal. Thank God I didn’t have to do any spots.”

He added that he was “in bad shape during that gimmick battle royal. On methadone and whatever else…it was a decent pay day, though, and it was WrestleMania so I still remember it. ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund and Bobby ‘The Brain’ Heenan were awesome. They were so nice and really cool to me.”