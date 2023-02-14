Earl Hebner Recounts Joining WWE After Meeting Vince McMahon At His Brother’s Insistence

Veteran WWE referee Earl Hebner spoke on The Main Event with Earl Hebner recently and shared his memories of how he came to begin working with WWE (per Wrestling Inc). Hebner credited his brother David with instigating the circumstances that eventually led to his affiliation with the company, overcoming Hebner’s own concerns about his previous work for Jim Crockett Promotions. You can read a few highlights from Hebner below.

On how his brother initially pushed him toward the opportunity: “David came home and said, ‘Vince wants to flight us up. He wants to talk to us.’ I said, ‘About what?’ He goes, ‘He wants you to referee.’ I said, ‘I don’t know.’ He said, ‘What do you mean you don’t know?’ I said, ‘I don’t know.'”

On how Hebner finally decided to join with WWE: “Vince came back later, talked to him, he said, ‘Well, you guys think about it and I’ll fly you back up in about a week.’ I said, ‘Okay.’ So, the lady comes in, we’re sitting there and she comes in and gives us an envelope. ‘What is this for?’ She said, ‘Vince asked for your time.’ I looked at it, I went, ‘Holy crap. I’m going to do it.'”