Early Spoilers On WWE Raw Creative Plans

A new report has some spoilers on early plans for Monday’s WWE Raw. Fightful Select reports that the company had several “Missing” posters made for Becky Lynch to continue her feud with Trish Stratus. In addition, WWE is planning to continue the social media storyline between Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, who are planned to be a tag team moving forward as of now. The two are pushing talent to go against management.

The report also notes that as of SUnday, the World Heavyweight Championship tournament was scheduled for a “significant” portion of the show, with the plan on having the title at ringside. Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Shinsuke Nakamura, The Miz, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are planned for the tournament matches on Raw.

Sources noted that with the Draft and callups taking effect, a “new and immediate infusion of talent” is expected to come into focus starting on Raw. Of course, this being advance plans, it’s all subject to change.