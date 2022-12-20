Various News: EC3 Set For GLCW Show, Lloyd Anoa’i Battling Kidney Failure

– EC3 is set to appear at GLCW’s MerrillMania 3 show in March. GLCW is advertising the CYN founder as appearing at the show, which takes place on March 11th, 2023 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Merrill, Wisconsin. You can get tickets here.

– ECW original Lloyd Anoa’i is reportedly battling kidney failure. A GoFundMe for Anoa’i, who was LA Smooth in the original ECW and made appearances for WWE, is set up for him here. The GoFundMe was set up by Lloyd’s wife Laura and is described by her as follows:

Hi my name is Laura Anoa’i the wife of Lloyd Anoa’i a lot of people may not know but My husband Lloyd has been battling Kidney failure it’s been a hard rough road but God has had so many blessings come along this rocky road we have been struggling since we have found out about his Illness. We are not ones to ask for help with funds but unfortunately with times like these we will be needing a lot of help making ends meet for when the transplant surgery takes place. See we already have been blessed with a donor which is myself who is his perfect match that’s 10 in 100,000 chances that a husband and wife are a match and God has blessed us to be within that small percent range. There for I will be out of work with limited income coming in to pay the bills so please I know everyone is struggling right now with there own funds but any little bit will def help us out and not have to worry if the bills will be paid and def cost of gas traveling back and forth to Tampa General an hour from our home numerous times throughout the week to make sure his transplant stays successful. Thank you so much for all you help and please share God bless Love

Laura and Lloyd

As of now, the GFM has raised $7,120 of the $10,000 goal. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Mr. Anoa’i for a quick and full recovery.