EC3 Shares Message, Tweets Photo With Killer Kross & Adam Scherr
– At last Saturday’s ROH Final Battle event, Wesley Blake and Adam Scherr revealed that they had joined EC3 as part of his Control Your Narrative group, and Scherr attacked Eli Isom. Yesterday, EC3 posted a photo showing him along with Scherr and former WWE Superstar Killer Kross, aka Karrion Kross.
EC3 said in his message, “It is through this #awakening I have seen the #gatekeepers of this #industry are nothing when they face of men of action. There is no defense for those with free will. Those who hear the cheers of their ancestors. Those who feel the beat of their wild hearts #ControlYourNarrative” You can check out the tweet and photo below:
It is through this #awakening I have seen the #gatekeepers of this #industry are nothing when they face of men of action.
There is no defense for those with free will. Those who hear the cheers of their ancestors. Those who feel the beat of their wild hearts#ControlYourNarrative pic.twitter.com/93rXwqQxjS
— ecIII (@therealec3) December 15, 2021
— Killer Kross (@realKILLERkross) December 15, 2021
