EC3 Takes Control of The Narrative In New Video

EC3 is back in control of his life, and he’s taking control of his own narrative in a new video. The WWE star posted the video at midnight once his WWE no-compete clause expired, and you can see it below.

The video features EC3 atop a rooftop where he throws a prescription for numbness off the roof and makes his way down through the building and down the street. Along the way he passes by people in “Free EC3” apparel and past a teleophone pole with a posting for “Control Your Narrative” that contained strips for a phone number in the Orlando area. He makes his way down a train tracks and several of the Free ECW people throw his old WWE merchandise in a trash can to burn.

EC3 eventually shows up in a gym and steps in the ring with an unnamed wrestler, labeled “The Fodder,” and defeats him. He then looks into the camera and says “You have been warned.”

EC3 is heavily rumored to be appearing at Impact Slammiversary tonight.