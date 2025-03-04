Eddie & Alisha Edwards Talk Signing New TNA Contracts, NXT Partnership, Goals For 2025

Eddie & Alisha Edwards have re-upped with TNA, and they recently spoke about their decision to do so, the company’s relationship with NXT and more. The couple spoke with PWInsider for a new interview and you can see highlights below:

Eddie on their run through TNA in good and bad times: “We’ve both been there through some rough times and, as well as the pandemic and, COVID and, no crowds and we’ve built it up to this. It’s been very important to all of us, everyone that’s been involved to build this company back to where we know it belongs and even higher than it’s ever been.”

Alisha on TNA’s momentum: “It’s an exciting time. So to really put ourselves in the middle of it, that was the goal, and then here we are.”

Alisha on balancing their professional and personal lives: “The best part about it is that we’re really professional as in when we get back home we turn it off a little bit. And I think we’re really hard workers and we turn it full boss when we’re on the road. But I think we’re pretty good at being able to turn it off.”

Eddie on their working together in The System: “Even when we’re at work, we have our own things that we do. But when we do get to do things together, it makes it that much more special. At this point in my career, in our careers, we want to be able to sit back and enjoy the moment. The stuff with The System, being able to do everything with my best friends and my wife—it’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and it makes it that much more special… Even when we’re at work, we have our own things that we do. We don’t always travel to the building together. She’s a female, she’s going to do makeup and show up a little bit earlier. So I ride a little later, me, Myers and Moose, but then we get to the building, you get to do everything together and it makes it that much more special.”

Alisha on finding her growth as on on-screen performer: “I think COVID helped me a little bit. Like he said, there were no crowds and they literally needed everyone on deck. I think Swinger’s Palace and Wrestle House actually showed that I have a little bit of a character. And I think what was really the switch was when I started being a heel and maybe playing the bad girl is more of a natural feel for me.”

Eddie on the WWE-TNA relationship: “When the announcement came out, there was a lot of positivity around it. I think everybody in TNA is waiting for that moment to show what we can do. This relationship gives us a bigger platform, and we all realize that… A pat on the back to Moose for going over to NXT and having a killer match. It’s great exposure. It’s cool to be in the ring when something like Oba Femi showing up on Impact happens—you don’t know who’s going to show up. That unpredictability is amazing.”

Alisha on TNA’s pushing for bigger venues: “I think we’re going to sell out everything… I think this is the year that we get that TV deal. I’m probably just manifesting at this point, but it is going to happen.”

Alisha on their personal goals: “Are we going to be world champs? Are we going to be world champs together? I think that would be great… By the end of 2025, Eddie and Lish world champs.”

Eddie on The System storyline: “We want to ride this System thing as long as we can. We still feel that we’re just the beginning, but we have just scratched the surface on what we can do.”