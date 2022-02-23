Eddie Edwards to Explain Himself On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

Eddie Edwards will explain his actions in allying with Honor No More at No Surrender on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Impact announced on Tuesday that Edwards, who turned on Team Impact and joined forces with the ROH faction at the PPV, will appear on Thursday’s show and address the situation.

The segment joins the previously-announced Ace Austin & ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel & Jake Something on this week’s episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV.