Eddie Edwards Reportedly Dealing With Suspected Appendicitis

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that Eddie Edwards is dealing with what “looks like appendicitis.” Edwards was said to be in Nashville, Tennessee yesterday.

Details are unknown if Edwards went in to have his appendix removed, or if that procedure is still pending. Edwards was in action for Impact Wrestling over the weekend, though the match was likely pre-taped a few weeks ago. Eddie Edwards teamed with FinJuice against Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers at Impact’s Under Siege on Saturday (May 15). Edwards scored the pinfall for his team.

The status of Edwards’ ailment has not yet been confirmed by Edwards or Impact Wrestling.