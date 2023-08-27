wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston, Best Friends, & Penta Win Bloody & Violent Stadium Stampede at AEW All In
– It was a bloody and violent affair at today’s AEW All In London, but The Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, and Penta El Zero Miedo came out on top during Stadium Stampede at AEW All In, beating The Blackpool Combat Club.
Trent’s mom Sue even made a surprise appearance during the match, but Jon Moxley stole a kiss from her. The finish came after Cassidy hit an Orange Punch to Claudio Castagnoli to get the pinfall and victory for his team.
You can view some highlights for the Stadium Stampede Match below. You can follow our live coverage of All In here.
It's the return of #StadiumStampede!#BlackpoolCombatClub, @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful head to the ring, ready for chaos!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg@JonMoxley | @ClaudioCSRO | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/KQeEQanayD
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
#AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy and the #BestFriends are doing it for Sue!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#StadiumStampede@OrangeCassidy | @SexyChuckieT | @trentylocks pic.twitter.com/YI0TsbJoCy
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston goes right after #ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, and the #StadiumStampede begins!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#EddieKingston | @PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/NSKjSE60ni
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
#BestFriends and Mike Santana & Ortiz reignite the rivalry!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg@Ortiz_Powerful | @Santana_Proud |@SexyChuckieT | @trentylocks pic.twitter.com/I3dAOEREuJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
There are fights all over the Wembley!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#StadiumStampede@Ortiz_Powerful | @Santana_Proud |@PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/eEih2aobIR
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
PENTA JUST SHOVED SKEWERS IN MOXLEY'S HEAD!!!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#StadiumStampede@PENTAELZEROM | @JonMoxley pic.twitter.com/osCVHVAPKw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Jon Moxley is ripping Orange Cassidy apart!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#StadiumStampede@JonMoxley | @OrangeCassidy pic.twitter.com/OH0UxioLSA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Santana and Ortiz are the only two competitors in #AEW that have fought in every Stadium Stampede, and they're showing off their experience TONIGHT!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg@Ortiz_Powerful | @Santana_Proud pic.twitter.com/9qIrhUzmYT
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
IT'S SUE!!!
WITH A VAN FULL OF WEAPONS!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#StadiumStampede@SexyChuckieT | @trentylocks pic.twitter.com/mbegdzlX1Q
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Penta Oscuro is back!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#StadiumStampede@PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/TrKGxM65Zg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
#BestFriends give Wheeler Yuta a HUG and a BEATDOWN!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#StadiumStampede@OrangeCassidy | @SexyChuckieT | @trentylocks | @WheelerYuta pic.twitter.com/BcluSwzqma
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Claudio Castagnoli with a giant swing amongst the anarchy!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#StadiumStampede@ClaudioCSRO pic.twitter.com/2KXhYuv8wN
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
Orange Cassidy covers his fist with GLASS!
Order #AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV right now!
🇺🇸: https://t.co/mUn4tim61a
🔗 https://t.co/p1Cr3Sb7zg#StadiumStampede@OrangeCassidy pic.twitter.com/Wce7qSuaQs
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 27, 2023
BRUV. pic.twitter.com/nMgivabXO7
— B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 27, 2023
