– It was a bloody and violent affair at today’s AEW All In London, but The Best Friends, Eddie Kingston, and Penta El Zero Miedo came out on top during Stadium Stampede at AEW All In, beating The Blackpool Combat Club.

Trent’s mom Sue even made a surprise appearance during the match, but Jon Moxley stole a kiss from her. The finish came after Cassidy hit an Orange Punch to Claudio Castagnoli to get the pinfall and victory for his team.

You can view some highlights for the Stadium Stampede Match below. You can follow our live coverage of All In here.