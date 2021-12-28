Eddie Kingston On His Friendship With Jon Moxley, What Moxley Told Him Before Double or Nothing Tag Match

Eddie Kingston recently discussed his friendship with Jon Moxley and their work in AEW, revealing what Moxley told him just before their match with the Young Bucks at Double or Nothing. Kingston spoke with TalkSport for a new interview, and the highlights are below:

On his head-to-head promo with Moxley last year: “That was so much fun to be in there with him. A lot of it was just… I don’t think about what I’m going to say and neither does Mox. We may have a line in our head and we’re like ‘Aight, we’re just gonna say that line and see how the people react or our opponents react’ then we see what comes into our heads after that so we can be from the heart. It’s not scripted.”

On Moxley’s support of him: “Jon loved it, of course. Jon has been one of the biggest advocates for me in my whole career since we met. A lot of people don’t know that he was trying to get me into WWE years ago. Trying his best to do what he could. ‘Hey, I told this guy to check you out.’ And this is me and Jon not talking for years and out of nowhere he’ll text me ‘Hey, I told so and so to watch your match from blah blah blah’ and I’ll be like ‘Who is this?’ And he’ll be like ‘Jon’ and I’ll be like ‘Oh hey, what’s up Mox?’ [laughs]. That’s the kind of friends we are.

“When we ran into each other when I got to AEW, he even said and I agreed ‘Eddie, it feels like I saw you two weeks ago,’ and at that time, we hadn’t seen each other in about eight or nine years. It’s just how our friendship is, but Jon is one of those dudes that I would be forever grateful for having him as a friend, and I don’t call a lot of people my friend. But he’s definitely, without a shadow of a doubt, one of them.”

On Moxley taking time off to deal with his alcohol issues: “That was real man stuff. He understood that his family is number one, that’s grown man stuff. And you got to think about it like this, what’s wrong with being honest with the people? There’s so much stuff on social media now you can’t hide anything anyway. Be honest with the people, if they accept it, they accept it. If they don’t, they don’t. But you’ve got to do what’s right for you and I’m proud of him. I’m very proud of him.”

On dealing with the ‘Exploding Ring’ SNAFU: “The idea for the next day, how we were going to ‘cover it’ or whatever you want to call it, I took a real life experience where I did have a panic attack before I had to go to court. I didn’t pass out, but I was very close because I was so amped up and so scared of going to jail that I was shaking. That’s how mentally I did myself in and I had a panic attack. I couldn’t breath.

“I just said to them ‘well, let’s bring real life in there.’ And the things I’ve noticed since doing the Players Tribune and then openly talking about panic attacks etc, I always knew I wasn’t alone in how I felt, but now I really know I’m not the only one who goes through this sort of stuff and that’s a great feeling. Hopefully other people feel that too,” Kingston explained.

On his and Moxley’s match with the Young Bucks: “After that match with Moxley against The Young Bucks [at Double or Nothing], for the first time, I felt like I belonged in AEW. It was because of that match. And also because we had 5,000 people in Daily’s Place and that was my first time in front of an AEW crowd really.

“Before Jon kicked the door open, he looked over at me and said ‘Get ready to be over.’ I said ‘What did you say motherf*****?’ And he kicked the door open and we just went! It was definitely a career highlight. But being in there with Jon? Come on, man, that’s my boy. It’s huge. He’s the man. He’s my man.”