Eddie Kingston & Hiromu Takahashi Set For NJPW Strong High Alert

June 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Kingston and Hiromu Takahashi are headed to NJPW Strong for their High Alert show next month. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the two stars will be in action at the show, which will also feature the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals.

Takahashi’s match will be his debut for the American NJPW brand. The show takes place on July 24th in Charlotte, North Carolina.

