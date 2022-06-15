wrestling / News
Eddie Kingston & Hiromu Takahashi Set For NJPW Strong High Alert
June 14, 2022 | Posted by
Eddie Kingston and Hiromu Takahashi are headed to NJPW Strong for their High Alert show next month. NJPW announced on Tuesday that the two stars will be in action at the show, which will also feature the STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals.
Takahashi’s match will be his debut for the American NJPW brand. The show takes place on July 24th in Charlotte, North Carolina.
July 24 in the Grady Cole Center, Charlotte NC!
The first #njpwSTRONG tag champions crowned!
EDDIE KINGSTON is back on STRONG!
And…
HIROMU TAKAHASHI makes his STRONG debut!
Tickets on sale now!https://t.co/ppQItWmdDy#highalert pic.twitter.com/BjO2KGNVdd
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 15, 2022