Eddie Kingston Names Kazuchika Okada And Hiroshi Tanahashi As Dream Matches

Eddie Kingston has a list of stars he’d love to face in the ring, including Kazuchika Okada and Hiroshi Tanahashi. The ROH star was a guest on KHTK-AM’s Deuce & Mo and named several Japanese stars he’d like to face off with.

“Oh man, there’s too many,” Kingston said when asked which dream matches he had (per Wrestling Inc). “There’s way too many, too many to list. But [Hiroshi] Tanahashi is one; Google him. [Kazuchika] Okada as well; Google him. Yuji Nagata [is] another one. There’s a lot of Japanese guys, you know what I mean? [Pro Wrestling NOAH’s] Go Shiozaki, I would love to get in the ring with. Just, in general, I would like to go to Japan.”

He continued, “I went in 2011 for Osaka Pro and I’d like to go back, you know what I mean? I like that style of wrestling. People got mad when I said I just don’t like the WWF [style of] wrestling. People get mad about that and I laugh, because who am I working for? Of course, I’m gonna tell them they’re the best.”

Kingston “quit” AEW after this week’s Dynamite and showed up on Thursday’s debut episode of ROH Honor Club TV, challenging Claudio Castagnoli to a World Title match.