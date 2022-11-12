wrestling / News

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz Face Jun Akiyama & Konosuke Takeshita on Next Week’s Live AEW Rampage

November 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Ramapge - 11-18-2022 - Eddie Kingston and Ortiz Image Credit: AEW, Tony Khan

– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan has announced the first matchup for next week’s live episode of AEW Rampage. It will feature Eddie Kingston teaming with Ortiz against Jun Akiyama and Konosuke Takeshita.

Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage will be held live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. It will be the go-home show before AEW Full Gear 2022 in the same venue the following night. The card will be broadcast live on TNT at 10:00 pm EST.

