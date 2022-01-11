Eddie Kingston Says Chris Jericho Is the Reason Santana & Ortiz Aren’t AEW World Tag Champs

– During an appearance on today’s edition of the Battleground Podcast, AEW star Eddie Kingston had high praise for the team of Santana and Ortiz. In fact, Kingston blamed Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho as the reason Santana and Ortiz, aka Proud ‘n Powerful, have not yet been able to capture the AEW tag team titles. Eddie Kingston stated the following on PNP and Chris Jericho (via Fightful):

“If I had my way…there are a lot of things going on with Garcia and 2point0 and now Jericho is sticking his nose in my business. I love PNP, those are my boys for years, I love them both to death. I don’t like it that they are with Jericho and never did. Whatever, we all have to make money. I have my own opinion on Jericho. I don’t want his help, I don’t need his help. He’s helping out PNP, but are they world tag team champions? No because they are busy dealing with Jericho’s beef. You can put this on clickbait, clickbait the **** out of this, if it wasn’t for Chris Jericho and his beef with random people, Proud N Powerful would be world tag team champions. I’m saying it now. If Jericho don’t like it, come see me in Raleigh, I’ll be there. Jericho is not the guy from Smokey Mountain, he’s not the guy from New Japan. Don’t come at me and try to help me. I don’t want your help. Go help PNP get a world tag title shot instead of worrying about yourself. Clickbait it.”

The AEW World Tag Team titles are currently held by Lucha Express, who won them from The Lucha Bros. on AEW Dynamite last Wednesday.