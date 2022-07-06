Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something & More Added to NJPW Strong High Alert

Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something is the latest match to be added to NJPW Strong’s High Alert show. The company announced on Tuesday that Kingston vs. Something has been added as a new bout, as has the Heat Seekers vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight. Finally, El Desperado has been added to the match between Hiromu Takahashi and Clark Connors for the July 24th event. You can see the updated lineup below for the show.

* STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Tournament Finals: Competitors TBD

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Clark Connors vs. El Desperado

* TJP vs. Mascara Dorada

* Big Damo vs. Hikuleo

* The DKC & Kevin Knight vs. Heat Seekers

* KUSHIDA vs. TBA

The announcement reads:

More big matches set for Charlotte July 24! 【NJoA】

Connors picks a three way fight, Kingston and Something, more！

More massive matches have been made for July 24, and High Alert tapings in the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte. With the STRONG Openweight singles and tag team titles on the line, and some thrilling new debuts, this is an unmissable evening!

What was originally scheduled to be a singles return match from best of the Super Jr. between Clark Connors and Hiromu Takahashi has now been expanded to a three way as El Desperado joins the mix. Motivated by his appearance at Forbidden Door, and a desire to align himself more firmly to the Jericho Appreciation Society, Desperado called out Jon Moxley backstage at Korakuen Hall. That challenge got an unforseen response, as Clark Connors stepped to the masked man, saying that any Japanese star who sought to make a name for themselves in the US first had to go through him.

Connors would invite Desperado to STRONG, and the Suzuki-Gun member has accepted, but it won’t just be Connors in his sights. As Connors vs Hiromu had already been signed, the match has been expanded to a three way war, and Desperado will get his hands back on his BOSJ final opponent Hiromu Takahashi. Three hungry stars will make for a wild affair in Charlotte!

The Mad King returns to NJPW STRONG as he battles Jake Something in Charlotte. Something made an impressive STRONG debut in Philadelphia, and though he fell to Brody King in their singles clash, his power and agility wowed the 2300 Arena crowd. He’ll be relying on all of his impressive offence tonight as he tries to take on Eddie Kingston’s own brand of violence.

With four NWA Tag team Championships under their belts, the Heat Seekers combination of Elliot Russel and Sigmon make their NJPW STRONG debuts in Charlotte as they face The DKC and Kevin Knight. Despite being rivals within the LA Dojo, DKC and Knight have come to form an impressively cohesive tag team as well, and have gotten some significant victories to their name against established opposition. Can they see off the former NWA Champions in the distinctly NWA territory of Charlotte?