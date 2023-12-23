– Eddie Kingston spoke to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso ahead of tonight’s AEW Collision, where Kingston will face Andrade El Idolo. Kingston discussed the tournament and tonight’s matchup. Below are some highlights:

On the NJPW G1 Climax compared to AEW’s Continental Classic: “The G1 is already established. Every year, you know it’s going to be great. It’s the greatest tournament in professional wrestling. We’re just starting the Continental Classic. We’re setting the tone and building it. Then, next year, we’ll need to be even better.”

Eddie Kingston on wanting to face Bryan Danielson again: “I’d love another match against Bryan. I don’t like the guy. I’d love to break his other eye socket.”

On not liking his interview segments being called “promos”: “I heard someone call them promos. I didn’t like that. To me, promos are the fake stuff. I’m a reactionary and emotional fighter, and I say what’s on my mind. I love that they grab us right after the match. That’s when the adrenaline is pumping. Emotion is what this sport is all about.”

His thoughts on Andrade: “We don’t have a lot in common, except for our love of professional wrestling. I make up things in my head so I hate my opponent and be more vicious when I’m in the ring. I can’t say it now because I don’t want to get too amped, but I’m getting an edge any way I can. I’ve got my motivation, and it’s a must-win. If you love hard-hitting wrestling, you’re going to watch. We’re going out on our shields and fighting for the sport we love.”

The match goes down later tonight live on AEW Collision. The show will air live on TNT starting at 8:00 pm EST. Kingston is putting his ROH World Title and NJPW Strong Openweight Title up for grabs in the tournament. The winner of the tournament will be a triple champion, holding both aforementioned titles along with the new AEW Continental Championship. The winner will be crowned in the finals at AEW Worlds End on December 30 in Uniondale, New York, live on pay-per-view.