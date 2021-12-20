Eddie Kingston On Thinking He Would Resent WWE Coaching Role, When He Expects To Retire From In-Ring Action

In a recent interview on Swerve City Podcast, Eddie Kingston discussed the reason he turned down a coaching offer from WWE, when he expects to retire from in-ring action, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eddie Kingston on the reason he turned down a coaching offer from WWE and thinking he would resent a coaching role: “I didn’t want to collect a paycheck. Yeah, I mean, because I knew if I was there and I had that resentment of ‘I know I have 10 more good years, I know I’m better than what they’re not giving me a chance,’ they will bring in whatever and I’m not knocking these guys. If a football player or amateur wrestler walks in, and the machine is behind them all the way and they want me to help him and teach him, I’m not going to. But if I do, if I do, I’m going to be a piece of shit because I’m gonna be resentful of him. So I’m gonna teach him the right ways but he may not get it right away because I’m gonna be a piece of shit.”

On making the decision to join AEW: “Did I entertain other possibilities? I entertained them. But again, Mama’s boy, my mother being my best friend when I told her, ‘Hey mom, I’m getting interested from a lot of people all of a sudden.’ She goes, ‘Go to AEW, you won’t be happy at WWE. That’s what she said. I asked her why and I’m gonna keep that between me and my mother. I went, ‘You’re right. She goes, ‘Yeah, go there, Papi. Go there, have fun.’ She said, ‘You deserve to have fun,’ and that was it.”

On when he expects to retire from in-ring action: “It’s not over yet. I honestly feel I have a good 10 years left. I went the way of fucking cryotherapy, all that shit, whatever. I know how to take care of my body now better, you know what I mean? Instead of just, ‘Shit, I need a cigarette’ or, ‘Let me take a shot of whiskey. I’ll feel fine in the car.’ No, no, no [we don’t need that anymore]. It’s definitely different now. Now we have things we can do. We’re more educated now.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Swerve City Podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.