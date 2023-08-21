Edge Comments On WWE SmackDown Match, Says It Was An Honor to Face Sheamus

Edge competed in the last match of his current WWE contract against Sheamus, and he commented on the match on social media. Edge defeated Sheamus in the main event of Friday’s show, which is the final match of his contract. He posted to Instagram on Sunday to praise Sheamus and reflect on the match, writing:

“Full circle pints of Guiness. From Dublin to Toronto and 19 years in between. Back now after an amazing trip home to Toronto. What can I say? I’ll take that experience with me to the grave. Toronto you brought it. Speaking of bringing it, @wwesheamus is a beast. As strange as this sounds it was pure joy in there. Just two buds beating the hell out of each other. I knew he was great. But I didn’t know how great. That dude is so insanely talented, spectacular at what he does, and just a damn hard worker. He is the epitome of work ethic. Can’t teach that. Thanks fella. It was an honor.”