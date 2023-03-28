Edge Has Some ‘Extra-Stupid’ Ideas For His Hell in a Cell Match At WrestleMania

Edge is competing against Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 39, and he says he has some crazy ideas for what to do in the match. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Sportsnet 590 The Fan for a new interview promoting this weekend’s PPV and you can see a few highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc for the transcription):

On his Hell in a Cell match with Balor: “I have a history of doing stupid things. It’s a Hell In A Cell Match and, because people expect a certain level of — I don’t know — brutality in the performance, you’ve got to up the stakes. I do think outside the box and I think what’s physically possible and a lot of crazy ideas jump into my head and they always have.”

On not slowing down at his age: “You put me in a Hell in a Cell, I’ve got to go for it, even if I’m 49 years old. It’s part of the way I’m wired. I have some pretty extra stupid ideas. We’ll see if they let me try them — they probably won’t — but we’ll see.”

On bouncing his ideas of Beth Phoenix: “She has an amazing mind for what we do, truly if there’s anybody who understands my stupid ideas and goes ‘Ugh, really?’ but also gets it. It’s her, because she did this and she understands the mindset and she understands wanting to put on a great performance and loving this thing since you were a kid.”