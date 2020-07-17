wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Talks Howard Finkel Tribute in ‘The Day Of’ Clip, 3 Things to Know Before SmackDown

July 17, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Backlash Edge

– A new clip from the latest WWE The Day Of special features Edge discussing the Howard Finkel tribute at Backlash. For Edge’s “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” against Randy Orton, Finkel’s voice was used for the ring introduction. You can see the clip below:

– WWE Now has released their preview for tonight’s Smackdown, with three things you need to know before the show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, Howard Finkel, Smackdown, WWE Day Of, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading