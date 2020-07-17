wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Talks Howard Finkel Tribute in ‘The Day Of’ Clip, 3 Things to Know Before SmackDown
– A new clip from the latest WWE The Day Of special features Edge discussing the Howard Finkel tribute at Backlash. For Edge’s “Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” against Randy Orton, Finkel’s voice was used for the ring introduction. You can see the clip below:
– WWE Now has released their preview for tonight’s Smackdown, with three things you need to know before the show:
