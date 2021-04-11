WWE News: Edge Hypes Universal Title Match at WrestleMania 37, 2010 WrestleMania Matches Livestream

– Edge is set to compete for the WWE Universal Title tonight at WrestleMania 37 night two, and the Rated-R Superstar reflected on the match earlier today. Edge posted to Twitter to hype up the match, which sees him battle Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for the championship, writing:

“10 years ago today I was forced to retire. Forfeit the World Heavyweight Championship. Tonight, I main event #WrestleMania against two of the very best to ever do this for the Universal Championship. We all have the power to write our own stories.”

