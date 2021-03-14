wrestling / News
Edge Hypes Up First SmackDown Match in 10 Years
– Later this week, Edge will be facing Jey Uso in a one-on-one match on SmackDown. It will be Edge’s first match on SmackDown in 10 years. Edge hyped up the match earlier today on Twitter.
The WWE Hall of Famer tweeted on the match today, writing, “This Friday. @FOXTV My first match back on MY show #SmackDown in 10 years, one on one with @WWEUsos. We gonna travel some rough road. Buckle up Uce.”
The winner of the match will be the special guest enforcer for Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane. Edge is slated to fight the winner for the Universal title at WrestleMania 37.
This Friday. @FOXTV My first match back on MY show #SmackDown in 10 years, one on one with @WWEUsos We gonna travel some rough road. Buckle up Uce. pic.twitter.com/gE01hdjm5y
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 14, 2021
