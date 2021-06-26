wrestling / News
Edge Returns On Smackdown, Attacks Roman Reigns (Pics, Video)
Edge is back on WWE TV, making his return on Smackdown to attack Roman Reigns. The Rated R Superstar made his first appearance since WrestleMania 37, interrupting Reigns’ State of the Universal Championship Address to attack him.
Edge was hit with a Superman Punch by Reigns but speared him before Reigns could utilize a chair. Jimmy Uso then made the save before Edge could hit the Con-Chair-To, allowing Reigns to escape.
You can see pic and video from the segment below:
.@WWERomanReigns makes a State of the Universal Championship Address NEXT on #SmackDown! @HeymanHustle
📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/aoeKw37yC8
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021
Here's how The Head of the Table feels about your boos.#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/FvJyHdCcD0
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021
🚨😮🚨😮🚨😮🚨😮🚨😮🚨#SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @EdgeRatedR @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/uOGGehHIsH
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021
.@WWERomanReigns may be in trouble!!!#SmackDown @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/DMjz2PaEDB
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021
.@EdgeRatedR has RETURNED to #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/OeMnM9SS87
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021
.@EdgeRatedR Spears Jimmy @WWEUsos through the barricade! #SmackDown @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/NSAl6AjoiW
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021
"You want me?! I'm right here!!!"#SmackDown @EdgeRatedR @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Q22WkRZcX5
— WWE (@WWE) June 26, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Recalls Feud Between Ric Flair & Terry Funk In WCW, Memorable Angle At WrestleWar 1989
- Bruce Prichard On Vince McMahon Being Revealed As Higher Power, Where WWE Went Wrong With Storyline
- Wesley Blake on Being Taken Off TV After Jaxson Ryker’s Tweet, Ryker Being a Babyface on Raw
- Backstage Rumor on Surprises Planned for Impact Slammiversary