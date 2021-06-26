Edge Returns On Smackdown, Attacks Roman Reigns (Pics, Video)

Edge is back on WWE TV, making his return on Smackdown to attack Roman Reigns. The Rated R Superstar made his first appearance since WrestleMania 37, interrupting Reigns’ State of the Universal Championship Address to attack him.

Edge was hit with a Superman Punch by Reigns but speared him before Reigns could utilize a chair. Jimmy Uso then made the save before Edge could hit the Con-Chair-To, allowing Reigns to escape.

You can see pic and video from the segment below: