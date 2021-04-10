wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge Says Roman Reigns Is The Samoan Version Of Him, Nia Jax vs. Tamina Clip
April 9, 2021 | Posted by
– Edge fired off at Roman Reigns during his promo on Smackdown, calling the WWE Universal Champion “the Samoan Edge.” Tonight’s Smackdown saw Edge cut a promo in the ring against both Reigns and Daniel Bryan ahead of Smackdown. After firing off at Bryan for weaselling his way into his and Reigns’ WrestleMania match, Edge turned his attention to Reigns and said that he debuted in a group of three, made his entrance through the audience, and uses a Spear — all just like him.
You can see a clip from the promo below:
– Nia Jax and Tamina did battle on this week’s Smackdown, with Tamina picking up the DQ win after Shayna Baszler got involved. You can check out the clip below:
