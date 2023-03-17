Effy Is Excited For Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania Match, Says Cody’s An Indie Legend

Effy is excited to see Cody Rhodes fight for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania, calling him an “indie legend.” Effy recently spoke with Fightful’s Mike & Righteous Reg for a new interview promoting his Big Gay Brunch over WrestleMania weekend, and talked about Rhodes’ match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

“Cody is going to give us a show, I’m actually really excited,” he said (per Fightful). “Cody is an indie legend. I don’t know if you guys know this, but Cody, when he got released from WWE, he went on the indies and joined the most successful faction possible immediately, took every high-profile booking, and then ran to ROH and took their structure, and then ran to Tony Khan.”

Effy continued, “I don’t know. I’m fascinated by the guy. ‘I’ll open a school to help AEW get new people, ah, I’ll see you later.’ It’s very odd. I have his dad tattooed on my foot so I’m not trying to be rude, but it’s a strange and weird thing. Maybe one day selfishness will catch up to me and I’ll do the same, but not quite.”

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch takes place on April 1st in Los Angeles as part of The Collective.