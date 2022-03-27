EFFY On His Busy WrestleMania Weekend Schedule, Wanting To Be the ‘Reverse’ Rock

EFFY has a lot of work coming up for WrestleMania weekend, and he recently discussed his schedule and more. The indy star, who is set to perform several times during The Collective weekend as well as putting EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch, spoke with Fightful and you can see some highlights below:

On his busy schedule heading into WrestleMania weekend: “I’ve tried to reset myself before this March and April time, but it’s going to be non-stop starting next week. Your body goes into a secret WrestleMania mode where you just rock it out and get through it, and your brain turns to wrestling and you’re going, ‘Oh, I’ve got to wrestle in another five hours’ or ‘I’ve got to wrestle in twelve hours.’ So, it’s a different mindset completely and if I don’t have these times of mild hibernation then I can’t fully jump in and assess them as well as I’d like to.”

On his career goals: “I think what’s really exciting for me is these weekends are very important and hit big in wrestling, but I think throughout the wrestling year I’m focusing on a serious thing called the Reverse Dwayne [The Rock]. Where Dwayne got popular in wrestling and made all his money in movies after. But I want to get popular in all that crap and bring it back to wrestling because Tom Cruise does all his own stunts, but he can’t improv like the f**king boys at GCW. So, we’ll keep bringing people back to wrestling because the more people that find out about us outside our niche, core audience to jump in, the more excited they are about what the heck we’ve even got going on. So, I want to bring those outside voices in and hold court, and instead of trying to impress wrestling fans, make new fans and that’s going to blow their minds.”