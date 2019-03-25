Eli Drake Addresses Rumors That WWE is Interested In Him

– Eli Drake recently appeared on The Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss his current status with Impact Wrestling and the options he has when his contract expires in May (h/t Wrestling Inc). He says nobody from WWE has contacted him yet.

On his TV presence lately: “There is a way to keep a talent elevated even while you’re elevating others… I’ll be honest, the exception over the last few months, I’ve been written kind of in to oblivion in the last year,” Drake said. “Fortunately, the fact that I can speak has kept me over – has kept me relevant to some degree. But otherwise, a lot of it stemmed from the fact that it was believed that I was leaving. I even thought that I was going to be leaving. At the last minute, I did an inventory of everything and I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to stay here.'”

On his role with Impact after most recent contract: “I was thinking, there’s probably going to be a level of happiness and appreciation and, ‘Oh great, well now we can use him in this great way!’ And then it was like, no, we’ll feed him to Joe Hendry. And I’m like, why?” Drake asked. “And in the last couple months, I’ve enjoyed myself very, very much – the stuff with Abyss, the stuff with Eddie, everything’s been good…[But] if you watched this show between last April and this past December, you’d have no idea I was the World Champion the year before. And that’s where I think there is a giant disconnect, for my character in particular.”

On WWE rumors: “I looked at [the rumor that WWE was interested in Eli Drake], and I’m like, ‘Well, nobody’s contacted me! So, what’s the source?'” Drake joked. “I mean, I’ve talked to people there that I’m friendly with, or, whatever, certain coaches that I’m friendly with and stuff like that. Definitely people have been like, ‘I think you would do well here’, but nobody has overtly made me an offer. There was nothing like that.”

On signing with AEW: “I know AEW is out there, all of that stuff, so, the fact is, there’s a lot of options at this point,” Drake explained. “This is a time where, truth be told, I run up on May 31 at Impact, so, if that’s the case, it’s time to start thinking about what options I have, things like that.”