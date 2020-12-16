In a recent interview on Chasing Glory with Lillian Garcia, Elias discussed originally being offended by WWE legends taking WrestleMania spots, working with the Undertaker at MSG, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Elias on working with the Undertaker at Madison Square Garden: “Getting to work with him – he was one of, if not my favorite wrestler growing up. I remember having a match with him at Madison Square Garden, and it was the main event and it was a big tag team match. I opened it up with one of my songs, and I was wearing a hat, which I had to get approval from The Deadman because it was like a cowboy hat. I played a song on the guitar. I just remember a lot of these ideas I had I wanted to do. I can remember seeing interviews my whole life when you hear his music, you get chills and it’s a whole different thing. I remember thinking, ‘C’mon, I’m in the main event of Madison Square Garden. That’s not gonna get me.’ And sure enough, when his music went off and Madison Square Garden went crazy and you hear that gong, I got goosebumps. And then when he came out, it was like next level. And when I actually saw him, it was like, ‘Oh wow.'”

On originally being offended by WWE legends taking spots on WrestleMania and other big shows: “This is gonna sound selfish, but when these guys are around – Undertaker, Kane, Shawn Michaels. When they would come back, I would get personally offended by that. The reason would be, I should either be in there with those guys and learning from and passing on the knowledge, or they just shouldn’t be there because it’s the new guy’s time. That’s how I felt. I had a little bit of anger towards that generation. I’m thinking I’m getting the loudest reactions out there and whatever it may be, and I’m the young guy, and here come these guys and they take spots at WrestleMania, they take spots at big pay-per-views. Elias is shoved to the side for whatever reason.

“So, I had anger about that. I thought, ‘Can they not just help out or step aside?’ And then I saw the interview with Undertaker and you come to find out how he’s aware of that as well. He knows the young guys want his spot. He also knows that he has to let this go sometime and he has been through the ringer. His body has been through it. But he just loves the business so much and you can relate to that. It was like, ‘Oh, let me put myself in this situation’ and getting paid incredibly well and one of the best of all time. The fans are just absolutely insane for the guy. It softens me to go, ‘Oh, I get it,’ and I don’t have that anger that I did have before. And who knows if the situation is ever reversed.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Chasing Glory with Lillian Garcia with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.