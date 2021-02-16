Enjoy Wrestling to Debut Next Week With Canned Heat Series, Tournament

Enjoy Wrestling is set to debut its first show next week with a four-episode series featuring a tournament. The Pittsburgh-based company has announced that the first episode of the series, Canned Heat, will premiere on February 25th and will kick off a tournament for the ENJOY CUP.

The competitors in the tournament will be:

* MV Young

* Willow Nightingale

* Solo Darling

* Ziggy Haim

* Mr. Grimm

* Still Life with Apricots & Pears

* Lee Moriarty

* Shawn Phoenix