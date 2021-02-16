wrestling / News
Enjoy Wrestling to Debut Next Week With Canned Heat Series, Tournament
Enjoy Wrestling is set to debut its first show next week with a four-episode series featuring a tournament. The Pittsburgh-based company has announced that the first episode of the series, Canned Heat, will premiere on February 25th and will kick off a tournament for the ENJOY CUP.
The competitors in the tournament will be:
* MV Young
* Willow Nightingale
* Solo Darling
* Ziggy Haim
* Mr. Grimm
* Still Life with Apricots & Pears
* Lee Moriarty
* Shawn Phoenix
We are stoked to officially announce the first ever Enjoy Wrestling production: #EnjoyCannedHeat!
Canned Heat is a four-episode series featuring an eight-person tournament for the ENJOY CUP.
The first episode debuts on THURSDAY FEB. 25TH @ 8PM EST ON YOUTUBE.
Spread the word. pic.twitter.com/BXZtOt3Sov
— Enjoy Wrestling (@EnjoyWrestle) February 15, 2021
