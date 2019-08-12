Enzo Amore To Face Brian Pillman Jr. In First Match Since WWE Departure

– Former WWE star Enzo Amore (now NZO) will return to the ring this Friday at the Northeast Wrestling Prison Break event in Poughkeepsie, NY. This will be Enzo’s first match since his departure from WWE. He will face Brian Pillman Jr. PWInsider reports that Enzo requested the match against Pillman Jr. because he was a huge fan of the late Brian Pillman Sr. The show also features other big names including Jon Moxley. The full card is below.

* Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr.

* NZO vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

* Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood vs. David Arquette & King Brian

* Darby Allin vs. Hale Collins

* Rey Fenix vs. JT Dunn

* Big Cass (with NZO) vs. Thrill Ride

* Penelope Ford vs. Tasha Steelz

* Private Party vs. The Flying Graysons vs. Inzanely Rude