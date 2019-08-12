wrestling / News
Enzo Amore To Face Brian Pillman Jr. In First Match Since WWE Departure
– Former WWE star Enzo Amore (now NZO) will return to the ring this Friday at the Northeast Wrestling Prison Break event in Poughkeepsie, NY. This will be Enzo’s first match since his departure from WWE. He will face Brian Pillman Jr. PWInsider reports that Enzo requested the match against Pillman Jr. because he was a huge fan of the late Brian Pillman Sr. The show also features other big names including Jon Moxley. The full card is below.
* Jon Moxley vs. Pentagon Jr.
* NZO vs. Brian Pillman Jr.
* Jerry Lawler & Keith Youngblood vs. David Arquette & King Brian
* Darby Allin vs. Hale Collins
* Rey Fenix vs. JT Dunn
* Big Cass (with NZO) vs. Thrill Ride
* Penelope Ford vs. Tasha Steelz
* Private Party vs. The Flying Graysons vs. Inzanely Rude
More Trending Stories
- Booker T On Being On TV For the Shockmaster’s Debut, Making WCW Debut as The Chain Gang
- Jim Ross Recalls Meeting Harley Race For the First Time, Referring Race vs. Dory Funk Jr. In an NWA Title Match
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Announcing Chris Jericho’s WWE Signing Before His WCW Contract Had Ended
- Matt Riddle Says He Had a Tense Interaction With Goldberg at SummerSlam