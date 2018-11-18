More on Enzo Amore’s Survivor Series Ejection: Reaction Backstage, Fan Update

– PWInsider has more updates on Enzo Amore being ejected after trying to cause a disruption at Survivor Series. According to the site, Amore was in town for a hip-hop concert and bought a ringside ticket to the PPV. When Amore was ejected from ringside, WWE’s production crew did their best to shoot around the incident.

According to the site, everyone in the company was displeased with Amore’s actions, with some of the talent being pretty angry over the whole thing. The fan who was injured during the scuffle was taken out via stretcher and was said to be holding her arm in pain before she was taken out.

Again, this is not an angle for WWE or anything they were involved in. It is not expected that anyone in the company will comment on the incident on social media, based on how WWE typically handles this kind of situation.