Eric Bischoff Announces New YouTube Series Wise Choices

– WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff announced that he’s launching a new YouTube series for 83Weeks.com titled, Wise Choices. It premieres tonight at 6:00 pm EST, and it will be streaming live on YouTube.

Eric Bischoff wrote on the announcement, “‘When one door closes, another opens’ Announcing the PREMIERE OF A NEW YOUTUBE SERIES: ‘Wise Choices’. Join us live tonight at 6pm eastern! Live on YouTube and taking your comments and questions. This is going to be a blast!”

As noted, Bischoff’s other podcast, Strictly Business, announced that it was concluding earlier this week. This led to a verbal spat on X between Bischoff and AEW President Tony Khan.