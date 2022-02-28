Eric Bischoff On Cesaro Leaving WWE, Reason He Could Potentially Become Next ‘Shiny Object’ For AEW

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Cesaro leaving WWE, whether Cesaro should join AEW, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Cesaro leaving WWE: “I don’t know Cesaro well enough, but we’ve interacted quite a bit socially when I was in WWE. He is just a classy guy and really a nice person to be around. Every time I saw him, he had a smile on his face backstage. I’m more interested in why did he never reach what everybody thinks his potential is in WWE? Is it because he couldn’t really excel on the mic? I don’t know, but I’d really be curious. I’m sure at some point in time down the road, we’ll be able to pick Bruce [Prichard]’s brain and be able to find out exactly what it is. Because he has all the goods, right? He has a great look, he’s great in the ring, he looks like a movie star. He could be in a James Bond movie. Just a great character. But there’s a reason why he never made it to the top, and I don’t know what that is. I’m curious to find out. Here’s another thing, 11 years in WWE. Cesaro has made a boatload of money. As fans, we’re talking about who should be on top and who deserves it – the fanbase’s favorite words, he deserves it. Well, you don’t deserve anything. You earn it based on any number of factors. But for whatever reason Cesaro didn’t make it to the top – he didn’t make world champion money, but he’s been making great money for 11 years.”

On whether Cesaro should join AEW: “This is gonna sound like I’m taking a shot at AEW, but I’m not. But if I’m Cesaro and looking at AEW, do I really want to go there right now? You could be signed and get great money and be the next big thing, or you’re gonna be the next shiny object for AEW for a night. And then after you make your debut, what happens? Christian. What happens? Jay Lethal. What happens? You go there and disappear after your first big debut. There is a lot of talent right now in AEW. A lot of talent. Not everybody is getting a lot of TV time, so if you’ve been in WWE and you’re leaving because you haven’t been able to break out of the pack and get that top guy push, what makes you think it’s gonna be different in AEW right now? Because it has such a crowded roster of top guys. Is Cesaro that guy that’s gonna be different from every other guy that has come in over the last year? Maybe, and if he is, great. That would be a good move. But if I’m Cesaro…..take a year and build your equity. Build your stock by going to Japan. Travel around and go to Europe. Do your own thing. Wait for the dust to settle in AEW just a little bit where you’re not coming in as one of 25 people that have been brought in as the next big thing or big surprise, then take your shot. That would make sense to me, but it all depends on what his goals are.”

