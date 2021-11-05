Eric Bischoff On Reason He’s Been Critical Of CM Punk In AEW, Booking Mistake AEW Has Made With Punk

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the reason he’s been critical of CM Punk in AEW, the booking mistake AEW has made with Punk, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on the reason he’s been critical of CM Punk in AEW: “When Punk came out and said that AEW’s signing of him and Daniel Bryan was more significant than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, well I kind of disagree with that. Yes, CM Punk was at a high level seven fricking years ago when he was at his peak performance and role in WWE. That was seven years ago. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were fresh off of WWE TV, so you can debate significance because it’s another subjective term that’s unquantifiable and I’m not going to bother to do that. I’ll defer to the court. I’ll submit Punk’s position. But what I found interesting is after Punk showed up with all his significance, far more significance than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, only to see AEW lose viewership over the course of the next two or three weeks. During that two to three week slide, Punk comes out and says, ‘It’s going to take five years before anybody really notices.’ That to me was like, okay dude. And let’s go back a little further, when CM Punk felt the need to come out in his debut and disparage Hulk Hogan the way that he did – CM Punk doesn’t know Hulk Hogan. Never worked with Hulk Hogan, doesn’t know anything about Hulk Hogan. But he’s trying to get himself over with that dirt sheet and anti-Hogan community and then comparing himself above Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, categorizing himself as more significant and then to come out and when it’s time to deliver, way under-delivered. Way under-delivered. It bears pointing out. If you’re going to talk shit and talk smack, then you have to be prepared for others to talk shit and talk smack back.”

On his response to Tony Khan: “It’s the same thing with Tony. When Tony came out and said what he said about WCW and me and the mistakes I’ve made and all the happy dirtsheet horseshit that gets repeated so often, I’m going to respond to that. Why would anybody be surprised that I would respond to that? Why would anybody think I wouldn’t? I have nothing against CM Punk, I’m looking forward to watching him grow and build the AEW brand. I hope he does. What I’ve seen so far, I’m not going to bet all my money on it, but I’m hopeful. When people come out and they disparage others in an attempt to get themselves over however elegant they think they may be doing it, it’s a cry. To me, it’s a sign of weakness, so I’m going to do my best not to react too much. This stuff is two weeks old now and unless somebody comes out with some new shit and says some other stupid things that I feel the need to react to, I’m jus going to watching Dynamite on TV and Rampage on TV and Monday Night RAW on TV and SmackDown when I can and I’m going to enjoy the show and hope for the best.”

On whether he thinks it was a mistake to have Punk work with younger talent right away and the booking mistake AEW has made with Punk: “I think it’s a mistake to put Punk on such a pedestal that you think he’s so over that all he has to do is show up and sprinkle Punk dust on his opponent and that Punk dust is going to elevate his other opponent and not take anything away from Punk. I think Punk, the way he’s being used now, this is constructive criticism, I think that they diminished the perception. There was a ton of perception, great equity in that perception and then he shows up, does a great promo, gets a great reaction, and does kind of pretty much nothing….I’m not putting myself over but compared to Scott Hall and Kevin Nash because I’m not the one who did it first, Punk did, but Scott Hall and Kevin Nash showed up immediately in the story and shit went through the roof and stayed that way for a long time. Showing up and getting that big pop and then having nothing for two or three weeks in a row doesn’t help Punk, doesn’t help the product.”

