Eric Bischoff On His Issues With Darby Allin’s AEW Dynamite Promo

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his criticism of a recent Darby Allin promo to further his tag team match with Sting at AEW Revolution against The Young Bucks. You can check out some highlights below:

On criticism of Darby Allin’s promo from the February 14th Dynamite: “I think it was typical AEW. It’s indie-rrific. I think if you look at that promo in terms of the structure and delivery of the promo, it was great. It was passionate, it was coherent. It had a strong central message and theme. Unfortunately, the strong central message in the theme was indie-rrific as hell. Typical AEW, appealing to the Dave Meltzer audiences of the world, it’s just stupid. You could — first of all, those who voted, and the 70% of those who thought I would hate it were absolutely — I don’t hate it. I don’t actually give two s**ts one way or the other. I don’t have a dog in the AEW hunt. I do not take them seriously as a legitimate competitor or a legitimate growth opportunity for the wrestling business. It is what it is, it’s Tony Khan with his own little wrestling fantasy camp. And he’s having fun with it, and good for him, and good for the people that are making money.

But it was nonsensical. The entire story with Sting is nonsensical. Good for Sting, I’m proud of Sting. I’m a huge Steve Borden fan and obviously a Sting fan. But you could drive trucks through the holes in the way this story has been presented. And if it weren’t for the fact that Sting has been around as long as he has, he’s such a beloved character, he’s achieved so much. He’s delivered so much to so many people for such a long period of time, that they would have sold out 16 or 17,000 tickets regardless of whose Sting’s opponent or the story was going to be. It has nothing to do with the Bucks and their popularity, or their story, or their promos, or anything else they’re doing. In fact, the fact that they were able to sell the 16 or 17,000 tickets, given the story that we’re watching, is a true testimony to Sting and has nothing to do with the brain trust or lack thereof at AEW.”

On bringing up guys like CM Punk and backstage drama as a base of the feud: “Because the audience blamed the Young Bucks [for the CM Punk situation], they then went ‘Okay, hell with it. We’re going to be heels,’ whatever. I guess that was the inciting moment that changed their characters, and they became heels and inserted themselves — or were inserted, I’m not suggesting they did it. But they then became inserted in the Sting story. And, ‘Oh by the way, Sting! We bring in Ric Flair because we’re going to bank on the nostalgia,’ which I think was a great idea. And I loved it, I was looking forward to it. And Sting is going to be a part of this story, which creates opportunity. You know, is Ric going to turn on Sting? I would have hated it, but at least there is something to anticipate, to discuss, to talk about. Much like we’re talking about with Rock,Is he really a heel, or is he there to help Cody? That kind of intrigue and that nuance to the story is what helps create anticipation.

“So I was excited that they brought Ric into the story because it can only — that nostalgia that legacy can only enhance the outcome, eventually when you get to it. And the week before, Sting showed up, and he’s in a tag with Darby or whatever he was doing. And he gets his ass handed to him, and his kids, beat up with baseball bats and bloodied. And there was not even a reference to Ric Flair. Why wasn’t he there? Not even a reference. It’s like it f**king never happened. But that’s a hole. And now this — Dary Allin is out there cutting a promo that has nothing to do with what we saw the week before. And, ‘Oh, we’re going to call back to the internet wrestling community story is floating around, and we’re going to build a story based on that?’ It is childish. The booking in AEW is just atrocious. I hated it, it’s not — whatever. It is what it is. I don’t care. I just can’t take any of it seriously.”

