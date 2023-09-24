Eric Bischoff on Kevin Nash & Ric Flair Being Bookers in WCW, Active Wrestlers Working Behind The Scenes

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about full-time wrestlers such as Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, and The Young Bucks working behind the scenes in wrestling. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether having full-time wrestlers also work behind the scenes is a negative: “Of course. It’s ridiculous. First of all, those are vanity titles. Anyway, let’s be clear. We’re talking about the bucks here and whoever is an MVP. Those are vanity titles. Right. So they don’t really mean anything. And the talent on the roster should recognize that those are just vanity titles. Now, unless. The so-called EVP’s in because that’s what we’re indirectly talking about here, because that situation doesn’t exist in WWE. The only place it exists is in AEW. But if I’m wrong and it’s possible that I am because I’m not there every day. And those EVPs actually have day-to-day responsibilities and execute upon them in addition to their role as talent. Then it’s really, really a challenge. It’s an almost impossible situation. Those are hard jobs anyway, especially talent relations. What a thankless fucking job that is. But even as an upper management, if you’re in upper management. You’re already, whether you want to be or not, in a somewhat adversarial position to the people who work in the company below you. You don’t want it to be that way, and you may not carry yourself to be adversarial, but you’re going to be involved in decisions that, by their very nature, are adversarial. Someone wants this, but you can only do that. That’s where it begins. It’s tough enough anyway. But now if you’re a talent too. It’s horrible.It’s just bad management.”

On Kevin Nash and Ric Flair being WCW bookers: “It was horrible. It’s one of the reasons I feel so strongly. Same thing with Ric Flair. How about when Ric Flair was Booker? And a fucking mutiny. Rick Rude wanted to kill him. I had to bring Barry Windham and fly him into a pay-per-view event just to be there and share a locker room with Ric Flair. Because Rick Rude wanted to kill Ric Flair. Ric Flair was the booker. It was horrible. Ric Flair didn’t deserve that. Ric Flair didn’t have it out for Rick. Rude. But in the recruit’s mind he did and it created an issue. So yeah, having lived it, I speak from the voice of real experience. It’s a horrible, horrible position to be in.”

