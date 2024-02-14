Eric Bischoff Says Lex Luger His His #1 Pick For WWE Hall Of Fame, Bray Wyatt’s Chances

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the potential for Paul Heyman, Bray Wyatt, Lex Luger, and Demolition to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class this year. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether the four WWE Hall of Fame worthy: “I agree with all four of them, not to take the easy way out. I don’t think he [Heyman] will [yet]. I don’t, unless there’s a plan perhaps for Paul to retire in the near future. That may be an issue, maybe a situation? Is that indeed the case, I think this could be — not the best time, because I think the best time to index someone is after their career is over. Their active career on a weekly basis. Paul, it’s not a question of if; it’s a question of when he’ll be in there.

On Wyatt’s possible induction: “Bray Wyatt, for obvious reasons. Bray Wyatt was a character that changed the industry. Bray’s character brought another layer of character creative, and kind of what’s possible to the entire industry. Without question, Bray Wyatt.”

On Luger: “Lex Luger would be number one on my list. Number one on my list. I admire Lex, he inspires me. I aspire to be as good of a human being as Lex has become. He is a good human, he’s an amazing guy that has overcome so much. So Lex Luger’s number one on my list. I can’t disagree with any of those choices. And I can’t think of anybody that I think deserves it more. And so many people — you know, deserve. What does that mean? It means different things to different people, and it’s subjective, right?”

On Demolition being a long shot: “But I see Demolition as a long shot for a lot of other reasons. Perhaps those reasons aren’t as severe. And it’s backstory, it’s legal issues and things like that. Perhaps those issues aren’t as prevalent now, with new leadership. The fact that Vince McMahon is no longer part of the company. In which case I think demolition would be a great choice. That one, I think, is up for grabs. The other three, I absolutely agree with and I can’t think of anybody better.”

