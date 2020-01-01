Eric Bischoff Addresses Report that WCW Let Sid Vicious Slide On Steroid Test In 1993

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff addressed a report by Dave Meltzer in 1993 that included the phrase, “Apparently letting Vicious slide on steroid tests,” an implication that WCW had either covered up a failed drug test from Sid or didn’t test him. Highlights are below.

On the report that WCW covered up failed Sid drug tests or didn’t test him in 1993: “Neither of those things happened. Again, which is so often the case with this piece of shit Dave Meltzer, he just makes stuff up, we’ve seen that now so often. I know you’re a friend of his and I try really hard not to get as upset about this stuff as I do, and really there’s no reason for me to at this point, we’re talking about something that was going on in 1993. But unfortunately, the same kind of nonsense and bullshit happens today, and people read it and now it gets spread on social media and for some people, it becomes the truth, just because one asshole sitting in a room in California decides he needs to fill up 10,000 words for his newsletter and starts making shit up.”

On WCW’s drug testing policy in 1993: “Was our steroid policy the beacon of performance enhancement drug analysis testing? No! It wasn’t. Neither was anybody else’s, by the way, including the U.S. Olympics. In 1993, the procedures, the protocols, and the ability to test for steroids were just really becoming developed, and it was easy to get around steroid tests. Did we have a procedure in place, sure we did. Was it a check the box procedure, meaning did we have a policy in place because we knew that we should and didn’t want to have anybody accuse us of not even testing? Yes, we did. And we used legitimate testing laboratories and protocols. None of which, by the way, was up to anyone in WCW to administer. It was administered outside of WCW, for the sole purpose of being able to be held up as something that we didn’t have control over. Meaning we didn’t want to be accused, like Meltzer just did, or did back in 1993, of manipulating the test or sweeping it under the rug. That’s bullshit, it was never true. You could criticize the accuracy, you could criticize any number of things about the testing procedures that were in place in 1993 for Major League Baseball, for the NFL, for WCW, you name it, you can criticize it, or their policies, with regard to performance enhancing drug detection. But you can’t say that someone at WCW, as Meltzer did, swept it under the rug, or just didn’t test him. That wasn’t true. Never was.”

