Eric Bischoff On The Undertaker Being Best Wrestling Character Ever, Current WWE Character That Stands Out Most

In a recent interview on After the Bell with Corey Graves, Eric Bischoff discussed The Undertaker being the greatest wrestling character of all time, the current WWE character that stands out most, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on The Undertaker being the greatest wrestling character ever: “No doubt. And it’s always hard. I was asked that same question earlier in a radio interview – of the three, I think it was Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, and Steve Austin, which is the biggest star? Well, you have got to qualify that stuff. I think if you look at The Undertaker, his impact on this industry, the longevity that he had and the level that he played and the impact that he had, how do you not give him the nod for that role? Well, if you’re just counting dollars, you’re gonna go to The Rock because who’s made more money in this industry than The Rock? But if you’re going to talk about who had the most significant impact on the industry in the early stages of its amazing growth, how do you not pick Hulk Hogan? So it’s a tough one. It all comes down to personal reference. I think for me, when I heard The Undertaker was going in, first of all, it wasn’t a surprise to anybody that is aware of The Undertaker and his relationship with WWE. But I thought, man, this is going to be the coolest one. They’re all cool. I’ll be honest with you, WrestleMania weekend is an amazing weekend. Everybody loves it for different reasons. Personally, I’ve always loved the Hall of Fame portion of WrestleMania weekend the most because the emotions are real. The fact that guys get up on that stage and they’re being respected by their peers is a very special moment. I live vicariously through every one of them.”

On the current WWE character that stands out most: “Becky Lynch. There’s something about Becky Lynch. I spent a minute as an executive in WWE with SmackDown, and before I even interviewed for that position, I was tracking Becky Lynch because of the way she used social media. There was something so authentic about Becky’s social media and her character. They were one and the same. I really started noticing this back in early 2019 before she really was elevated to the point she is today. Man, she’s got it. She understands how to tell that story on social media. Very few people do. Everybody uses social media, myself included. Very few people do it really, really well, and Becky did. I became a fan of Becky Lynch because of her social media. Now that I’ve become a fan of her and her character, of all the athletes that I see, of all the performers that I see in WWE, she’s the one I pay the closest attention to.”

