Impact News: Ethan Page Shows Off His Body Transformation, 180 Free Matches on YouTube, Latest Behind the Lights

August 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ethan Page

– Ethan Page’s latest video blog is online, with the Impact star showing off his weight loss and muscle gain. You can see the video below:

– Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter thay they have 180 free matches on their YouTube account:

– Impact streamed the latest Behind the Lights episode on Twitch:

