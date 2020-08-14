wrestling / News
Impact News: Ethan Page Shows Off His Body Transformation, 180 Free Matches on YouTube, Latest Behind the Lights
August 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Ethan Page’s latest video blog is online, with the Impact star showing off his weight loss and muscle gain. You can see the video below:
– Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter thay they have 180 free matches on their YouTube account:
180 FREE FULL MATCHES from all eras of IMPACT and TNA history are AVAILABLE NOW on YouTube!
WATCH: https://t.co/btj9x2RXAN pic.twitter.com/vxLutjNm5b
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 13, 2020
– Impact streamed the latest Behind the Lights episode on Twitch:
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Says That Triple H and Shawn Michaels Used To Bully The Rock Backstage
- Seth Rollins Says Eddie Kingston Has Hopefully Matured, Praises His Mic Work, Comments on RAW Underground
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In on Raw Underground, Says He Likes the Concept & WWE Shouldn’t Overproduce It
- More Backstage Details Regarding Heat on Sammy Guevara Following Chair Throw on Matt Hardy