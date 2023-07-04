Ethan Page Weighs In On Getting His First AEW Action Figure

Ethan Page is set to receive his first official AEW action figure, and he recently reflected on the achievement. Page will be getting the figure as part of the upcoming Unrivaled Series 15 set, and he spoke with Sunday Night’s Main Event about the news.

“It’s insane,” Page said (per Fightful). “Just the fact that I will be able to see myself hanging on a peg, my kids will be able to see myself hanging on a peg next to Spider-Man, next to Batman, next to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is insane.”

He continued, “It’s a thing you dream of as a kid and hear I am 33 years old, still feel like a kid. It’s a dream come true, all of this is.”

Page faced MJF for the AEW World Championship at last week’s episode of AEW Collision.