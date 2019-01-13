Eva Marie Official For Big Brother: Celebrity Edition Season Two

– WWE alumna Eva Marie is part of the cast for CBS’ second season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition. The network announced the cast on Sunday, which will include Marie among its featured cast list. It confirms a report from earlier in the weekend that Marie was joining the cast.

Marie will join former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte, Kato Kaelin, Blossom alum Joey Lawrence, Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamar Braxton (Braxton Family Values), Tom Green (Road Trip), Dina Lohan, former NFL running back Ricky Williams, and Olympic star Lolo Jones.

The show will be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and premieres on January 21st at 8 PM ET/PT, with a two-hour finale concluding on February 13th.