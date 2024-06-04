Evan Husney On Interviewing Booker T For Who Killed WCW?, Says Kevin Nash Will Be Star Of Show

Evan Husney recently spoke about interviewing Booker T and Kevin Nash for the new Who Killed WCW? docuseries. The series premieres tonight on VICE, and Husney spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about interviewing the two, who he’s never been able to talk to for Dark Side of the Ring, for the series. You can see highlights below:

On interviewing Booker T: “It was awesome. It was super awesome to be able to work with folks like Booker T., [who] comes to mind as somebody we’ve always wanted on the show. Going back to the Tales from the Territories collaboration, working with The Rock and Seven Bucks helped open those doors that were previously not open for us on Dark Side of the Ring. Like on Territories, we got, you know, Jerry Lawler, we got Jimmy Hart, who, his status had changed since earlier seasons of Dark Side and that was great for it. Oh, we got we got Michael Hayes on Territories, something we’ve always wanted. So those collaborations have helped us kind of bridge that gap and this was the same in terms of getting, folks like Booker T involved who, you know, by their means, probably wouldn’t be able to participate in the Dark Side episode. So love that for this. Love that collaboration in order to be able to speak to people and to widen that net for sure.”

On interviewing Kevin Nash for the docuseries: “Well, Kevin Nash comes to mind, who I think is going to wind up being the star of the show by the end of it. But he is someone we’ve never worked with before, again, also has ties to WWE and we’ve never had him on Dark Side. I don’t think we were even really asked. We had never had the right opportunity. He was amazing to work with his like, his tone, his irreverence, his sense of humor, the way he sort of speaks. It’s not like direct storytelling walking you through every beat, but it’s kind of the perfect color commentary if you will all this stuff, the perfect punctuation mark on a lot of these stories and he’s so, so funny. He constantly cracked us up and it was cool to hear from him and what was important to him with this series was that it was—because I don’t think he would have cared otherwise—is that it was finally, ‘Let’s tell this story from the perspective of the people solely, minus The Rock, who were in WCW. This is our story.’ He wanted to own that and had a lot to say about it. It was awesome to work with him on it.”