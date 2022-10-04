Evan Husney On How Many Tales From the Territories Episodes Are Complete, Plans For Dark Side of the Ring Episode

Tales From the Territories debuts tonight on VICE TV, and co-creator Evan Husney has revealed how many episodes from the first season are completed, as well as plans for a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring. Husney and Jason Eisener were guests on The Sessions with Renée Paquette and talked about the show, as well as giving an update on Dark Side of the Ring. You can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On how many episodes are complete: “Well, territories, we’re gonna be working on all the way through the run in terms of it airing because the way schedules work at Vice, we only really have the first three episodes finished. So, there’s 10 [episodes] and then we’re gonna be finishing them and delivering them as they air.”

On their plan for a Portland territory episode of Dark Side of the Ring: “We did a territory episode about Portland. [Portland is] one of the, kind of, semi-forgotten territories. Not really forgotten, but it’s more deep cut. It’s a weird ass territory. Wrestling got pretty weird up there. It’s the Don Owen territory. A lot of guys came through there. It’s just this weird, kind of eccentric territory.”

“We tell a lot of great stories from there. But it’s like, Matt Borne, who obviously went on to become Doink [the Clown] in WWE, there’s incredible stories for him that would be an incredible “Dark Side” episode. So you kind of see that through this, even though the lens is different. You’re looking at it, you can see the potential of that. There’s definitely a lot of stories that I think we’d love to do down the line.”