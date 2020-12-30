wrestling / News

Eve Torres Reportedly Set for Raw Legends Night

December 30, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Eve Torres

WrestlingInc.com reports that former WWE Divas champion Eve Torres will attend the upcoming Raw Legends night in January. Eve Torres joins the guest list of the following talents:

* Alicia Fox
* Beth Phoenix
* Big Show
* Boogeyman
* Booker T
* Candice Michelle
* Carlito
* Hillbilly Jim
* Hulk Hogan
* IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)
* Ivory, Jacqueline
* Jeff Jarrett
* Jimmy Hart
* Kurt Angle
* Mark Henry
* Melina
* Michael “PS” Hayes
* Mickie James
* Ric Flair
* Sgt. Slaughter
* Tatanka
* Torrie Wilson
* Teddy Long (he says he thinks he will)

WWE Raw Legends Night is set for Monday, January 4 on the USA Network.

