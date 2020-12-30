wrestling / News
Eve Torres Reportedly Set for Raw Legends Night
December 30, 2020 | Posted by
– WrestlingInc.com reports that former WWE Divas champion Eve Torres will attend the upcoming Raw Legends night in January. Eve Torres joins the guest list of the following talents:
* Alicia Fox
* Beth Phoenix
* Big Show
* Boogeyman
* Booker T
* Candice Michelle
* Carlito
* Hillbilly Jim
* Hulk Hogan
* IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)
* Ivory, Jacqueline
* Jeff Jarrett
* Jimmy Hart
* Kurt Angle
* Mark Henry
* Melina
* Michael “PS” Hayes
* Mickie James
* Ric Flair
* Sgt. Slaughter
* Tatanka
* Torrie Wilson
* Teddy Long (he says he thinks he will)
WWE Raw Legends Night is set for Monday, January 4 on the USA Network.
