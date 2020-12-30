Eve Torres Reportedly Set for Raw Legends Night

– WrestlingInc.com reports that former WWE Divas champion Eve Torres will attend the upcoming Raw Legends night in January. Eve Torres joins the guest list of the following talents:

* Alicia Fox

* Beth Phoenix

* Big Show

* Boogeyman

* Booker T

* Candice Michelle

* Carlito

* Hillbilly Jim

* Hulk Hogan

* IRS (Irwin R. Schyster)

* Ivory, Jacqueline

* Jeff Jarrett

* Jimmy Hart

* Kurt Angle

* Mark Henry

* Melina

* Michael “PS” Hayes

* Mickie James

* Ric Flair

* Sgt. Slaughter

* Tatanka

* Torrie Wilson

* Teddy Long (he says he thinks he will)

WWE Raw Legends Night is set for Monday, January 4 on the USA Network.