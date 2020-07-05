wrestling / News
EVOLVE’s J.D. Drake Says He’s a Free Agent, MLW Responds
July 5, 2020 | Posted by
J.D. Drake is no longer with EVOLVE, and MLW appears to be showing some interest. As previously reported, WWE has reportedly acquired EVOLVE and in potentially-related news, Drake posted to Twitter on Saturday to say that he’s a free agent.
When a fan posted to Twitter to note that he needs to get into MLW, the company replied:
Guess what?
I'm a free agent…
— J.D. Drake (@RealJDDrake) July 3, 2020
— Major League Wrestling (@MLW) July 3, 2020
