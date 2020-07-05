wrestling / News

EVOLVE’s J.D. Drake Says He’s a Free Agent, MLW Responds

July 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
J.D. Drake is no longer with EVOLVE, and MLW appears to be showing some interest. As previously reported, WWE has reportedly acquired EVOLVE and in potentially-related news, Drake posted to Twitter on Saturday to say that he’s a free agent.

When a fan posted to Twitter to note that he needs to get into MLW, the company replied:

