EVOLVE News: 141 Quick Results and Recap Video, WALTER in Action, Updated 142 Lineup

– EVOLVE 141 is in the books. Here are some quick results, courtesy of WrestlingWithDemons and Shannon Walsh:

* Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett beat Adrian Alanis and Liam Grey (Tag Title Contender’s Match)

* Brendan Vink beat Colby Corino

* Harlem Bravado beat J-Rock

* Reina Gonzalez beat Shotzi Blackheart by Disqualification when Blackheart hit her with the cowbell of Gonzalez’s bull rope. (They both worked the big WWE NXT Women’s show in Jacksonville, Florida last night)

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox and Leon Ruff (with Ayla and The Skulk) beat Matt Sydal and Andrew Everett

* Curt Stallion beat Anthony Greene in an Extreme Rules Match. Brandi Lauren went through a table when she got involved to help Greene.

* Natalia Markova beat Camron Branae

* Joey Gacy, Eddie Kingston and Sean Maluta beat Babatunde, Arturo Ruas, and Anthony Gutierrez

* EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs beat JD Drake

* WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER beat Timothy Thatcher (Non-Title)

Also, here’s a recap video for last night’s event:

– EVOLVE 142 is set for later tonight in Chicago. It will stream live on ClubWWN.com. Here’s the scheduled lineup for tonight’s card.

* EVOLVE Tag Team Champions AR Fox & Leon Ruff w/ Ayla & The Skulkvs. Besties In The World of Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett

* NXT’s Arturo Ruas vs. Timothy Thatcher

* No DQ – Shotzi Blackheart vs. NXT’s Reina Gonzalez

* Eddie Kingston vs. Anthony Gutierrez.

* Matt Sydal vs. Curt Stallion

* Joe Gacy vs. Andrew Everett

* Four-way Freestyle: NXT’s Babatunde vs. JD Drake vs. Harlem Bravado vs. Anthony Greene with Brandi Lauren

* Brendan Vink vs. Adrian Alanis