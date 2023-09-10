F1RST Saturday Night Nitro 2023 Results 9.9.23: El Hijo Del Vikingo Teams With Aramis, More

F1RST Wrestling Saturday Night Nitro took place on Saturday night, with El Hijo Del Vikingo in action and more. You can check out the results from the Mall of America show below, per Fightful:

* Rey Horus def. Jah-C

* Rotunda Rumble: Free-Range Kara def. Big O. Possum, El Funky Fox, Lore, Renny D, Rob Justice, Ryan Cruz, Scott Story, Shane Black and ThunderFrog

* F1RST Uptown VFW Championship Match: Brandon Gore def. Bryan Keith

* BUSSY def. The Brothers Of Funstruction

* Jordan def. Erick Redbeard

* Badger Briggs def. Dark Sheik

* F1RST Wrestlepalooza Championship Match: Devon Monroe def. Dak Draper and Darin Corbin

* El Hijo del Vikingo def. Aramis and Arez and Gringo Loco