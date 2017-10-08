The Faces of Fear Set to Reunite for Upcoming Black Label Pro Wrestling Event

– Black Label Pro Wrestling has announced the following details for the upcoming Phase 2 of The Darkest Timeline Championship Tournament. The show will feature the Faces of Fear (Meng and Barbarian) reuniting to face Nick Gage and a mystery partner. The event will be held on October 21 at the On the Square Sports Academy in Crown Point, Indiana.

Black Label Pro presents…

The Darkest Timeline Championship Tournament: Phase 2

#DTCT2 Opening Round Match

Nicole Savoy vs Jordynne Grace

#DTCT2 Opening Round Match

“All Ego” Ethan Page vs “Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez

#DTCT2 Opening Round Match

Shigehiro Irie vs Chip Day

#DTCT2 Opening Round Match

Jimmy Lloyd vs Eric Ryan vs Dale Patricks

#DTCT2 Opening Round Match

Kobe Durst vs Shane Sabre vs Kevin Ku vs Arik Cannon

#DTCT2 Opening Round Match

AJ Gray vs Darin Corbin vs Shane Mercer vs Matt Knicks vs Steve Fierce

Dominic Garrini and Angelus Layne vs. The Carnies

Space Monkey vs Donovan Danhausen

“The Faces of Fear” Meng & Barbarian vs Nick Gage and a Mystery Partner

October 21st, 2017 at 7pm.

On the Square Sports Academy

105 N Court St.

Crown Point, Indiana

Tickets start at $10.

Tickets: http://tinyurl.com/GageFacesFear